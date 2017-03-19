In Service briefs

▪ Army Spc. Vaunce Montelongo, a 2014 graduate of Grandview High School, has deployed overseas in support of Atlantic Resolve. Atlantic Resolve is designed to reassure NATO allies and partners of America's dedication to enduring peace and stability in the region in light of the Russian intervention in Ukraine.
▪ Air Force Airman Caitlyn A. Jones, a 2016 graduate of Waitsburg High School, graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas. She is the daughter of Collette C. Jones of Waitsburg.
▪ Air Force Airman Ian P. Meakins, a 2016 graduate of Irrigon Junior/Senior High School, graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas. He is the son of Eric and Renate Meakins of Irrigon.
▪ Air Force Airman 1st Class Deisy M. Curiel, a 2015 from Pasco High School, graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas. She is the daughter of Eduardo and Juliana Curiel of Kennewick.
▪ Air Force Airman 1st Class Matthew J. Daniel, a 2014 graduate of Walla Walla Community College, graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
▪ Air Force Airman Sharee L. Bentley graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas. Bentley is the daughter of Kenneth and Rodney Bentley of Othello, and Lena Bentley of Puyallup. She graduated in 2016 from Graham Kapowsin High School.
