Anniversaries: Carol and Raymond Gross

Carol and Raymond Gross
Carol and Raymond Gross of Kennewick will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house from 1-3 p.m. April 8 at their home at 22 S. Jefferson St. in Kennewick.
They were married on April 18, 1967, at St. Patrick Ryan Catholic Church in Merrill, Mich.
Ray received his engineering degree from the University of Washington in 1971. He worked for Boeing and Socal before moving to Kennewick in 1977. Ray worked for Sandvik Special Metals and Westinghouse Hanford in engineering and management positions. He retired from Sandvik in 2002.
Carol volunteered many hours for church-related activities while raising their three sons. She started work full-time as a paraprofessional at Edison Elementary and continued at Desert Hills Middle School before retiring in 2007 after 27 years. She enjoys making quilts and playing golf with the Canyon Lakes Ladies Golf Club.
They are members of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Kennewick.
Their three sons are Scott (Krista) of Pullman, Ronald (Meghan) of Olympia and Michael (Jennifer) of Kennewick.
They have seven grandchildren.
