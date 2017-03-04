Anniversaries: Jeanne and Dick Erickson

Jeanne and Dick Erickson
Jeanne and Dick Erickson of Pasco celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Feb. 18 with an open house party with family and friends.
They were married Feb. 18, 1967, at Gideon Lutheran Church in Connell. They have lived in the Mid-Columbia for more than 50 years.
Jeanne and Dick worked for Seattle Parks and Recreation before moving to Pasco in 1967.
She was a homemaker, four-year owner and manager of the Pasco Diet Center, and the wedding coordinator at Bethel Church in Richland for 16 years.
He was the director of Pasco Parks and Recreation for 31 years before retiring in 1998.
Jeanne and Dick have been active members of Bethel Church in Richland for 35 years.
They have two children, Denise (Ned) Pearson of Pasco and Heidi (John) Tufford of Burbank.
They have nine grandchildren and one granddaughter-in-law.
