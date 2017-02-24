Anniversaries

Barbara and Donald Pentecost
Barbara and Donald Pentecost, of Kennewick, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Feb. 11 at the Highlands Grange Hall in Kennewick.
Barbara was raised in Portland, and moved to the Mid-Columbia in 1953. Donald was raised in the Yakima Valley and Ephrata and moved to the Mid-Columbia in 1951. They were married on Jan. 20, 1967, in Lewiston, Idaho. She has worked many different jobs, sewing sportswear, as a waitress, flagged road construction, at Dog n Suds and pouring ceramics in Pasco.
She has volunteered teaching young people in church, sewing and quilting and is a volunteer teacher for chip carving wood. She is a member of Tri-City Wood Carvers.
Donald worked for Seattle Art and Photo Supply as a service manager and then worked 47 years in road construction, for the Operating Engineers Union and 13 years self-employed at Pentecost Construction. He retired in 1997 from the Operating Engineers.
He volunteered in building and overseeing the construction of a church. He is a former member of the Eagles and is a member of the Senior Bowlers at Spare Time Lanes in Kennewick.
They attend South Hills Church.
They have six children, Bonnie (Rick) Tobin of Kennewick; Joyce (Jay) Perry of Pasco; Lorna (John) Petersen of Burbank; David (Julie) Pentecost of Ogden, Utah; Jim Pentecost of Midland, Ark.; and Donald Pentecost of Spokane.
They have 14 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
