Anniversaries: Julia and Victor Epperly

Julia and Victor Epperly
Julia and Victor Epperly celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Jan. 21 at the Kennewick First Presbyterian Church.
They were married Jan. 19, 1967, in Davis, Calif. They have lived in the Mid-Columbia since 1972.
Julie taught English as a second language for 35 years at Columbia Basin College, retiring in June 2014. She continues to volunteer as a tutor at CBC and the Kennewick School District. She also is a deacon in the Kennewick First Presbyterian Church.
Vic worked for 32 years at Battelle as a facilities engineer, retiring in 2006. He served on the Kennewick City Council in the 1980s and was mayor in 1986-87. Since retirement, he has volunteered as a tutor in Kennewick schools.
They have three children: James Epperly of Kennewick; Laura (Jeff) Tufnail of Fetcham, near London, England; and the late David Epperly.
They have one granddaughter.
