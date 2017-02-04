Anniversaries: Jan and John Hanson

Jan and John Hanson
Jan and John Hanson celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Jan. 7 at Cedar’s Restaurant in Kennewick.
They were married Jan. 7, 1967, at All Saints Catholic Church in Puyallup. They lived in Puyallup and Renton before moving to the Mid-Columbia in 1975.
Jan worked in the Hanford area for 24 years in finance and communications. She retired in 2004 from CH2M Hill Hanford Group. She has volunteered for United Way, charity golf events and children’s school activities.
John worked for Energy Northwest for more than 30 years before retiring in 2005.
They are members of the Tri-City Country Club and Tumbleweed Sams RV Group, and Jan is a member of Canyon Lakes Ladies Golf Club.
They have two children: Eric (Pila) Hanson of Kailua, Hawaii; and Chris (Andrea) Hanson of East Wenatchee.
They have three grandchildren.
