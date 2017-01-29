Weddings: Prado-Quintana

Prado-Quintana
Jessica Prado and Martin Quintana, both of Pasco, were married Oct. 8 at the Burbank Grange. Denice Gagner, the bride’s aunt, officiated.
She is the daughter of Mary Prado of Pasco and Jose Prado of Mexico. He is the son of Maria and Martin Quintana of Puyallup.
Honor attendants were Morgan Sutherland and David Zuniga III. Other attendants were Mary Prado, Gabriela Prado, Raquel Prado, Clarisa Sanchez, Jose Prado II, Dean Litte, Arturo Quintana and Alan Quintana.
Flower girl was Seriah Prado.
Ring bearer was Xzavier Martinez.
The bride and groom are 2012 graduates of Pasco High School. She is a teller for Monad Federal Credit Union in Pasco. He is a forklift operator for Baker Produce in Kennewick.
They live in Pasco.
