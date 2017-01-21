In Service

▪ Air Force Airman 1st Class Elizabeth C. Hayter graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
Hayter is the daughter of Susan and Jonathon Hayter of Richland.
She is a 2014 graduate of Christian Liberty Academy, Arlington Heights. She earned an associate degree in 2016 from Columbia Basin College, Pasco.
▪ Air Force Airman Gentry M. Walker graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
Walker is the daughter of Bridget Mathis of Tyler, Texas, and Brandon Walker of Prosser.
She is a 2014 graduate of Prosser High School.
