January 21, 2017 7:45 PM

In Service

▪ Air Force Airman 1st Class Elizabeth C. Hayter graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.

Hayter is the daughter of Susan and Jonathon Hayter of Richland.

She is a 2014 graduate of Christian Liberty Academy, Arlington Heights. She earned an associate degree in 2016 from Columbia Basin College, Pasco.

▪ Air Force Airman Gentry M. Walker graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.

Walker is the daughter of Bridget Mathis of Tyler, Texas, and Brandon Walker of Prosser.

She is a 2014 graduate of Prosser High School.

