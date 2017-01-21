Anniversary: Nansi and Dale Bainard

Nansi and Dale Bainard
Nansi and Dale Bainard of Richland celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Oct. 14 with dinner in Coeur d’Alene.
They were married in Coeur d’Alene on Oct. 14, 1956.
Dale graduated from Gonzaga University on a Sunday in 1952 and went to work for General Electric the next day. He worked for many Hanford contractors before retiring in 1993 from Washington Public Power Supply System.
Nansi went to first grade in the construction town of Hanford and has lived in Richland ever since. She is a quilter who has exhibited at numerous quilt shows and taught classes both locally and internationally.
They have two daughters: Kim (Mark) Thackray, of Corvallis, Ore., and Susi Bainard (Colin Johnson) of Rosedale, British Columbia.
They have two grandsons.
