Anniversaries: Neva and Daryl Fleenor

Neva and Daryl Fleenor
Neva and Daryl Fleenor of Kennewick celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 13 in Sayulita, Mexico.
They were married Nov. 23, 1966, in Walla Walla. They have lived in the Mid-Columbia for eight years.
Neva was a cake decorator, travel agent and florist. She retired in 2007 as an owner of Greathouse Springs Cafe in Wenatchee.
Daryl worked at Fleenor’s Grocery, delivered oil, was a milkman, Realtor and cafe owner. He retired in 2007 from Greathouse Springs Cafe.
They have three children, Brenda Cannon of Cle Elum, Brad (Sharla Bryant) Fleenor of Ellensburg and Nicole (Tim) Castille of Milton, Fla.
They have three grandchildren.
