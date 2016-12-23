Anniversaries: Ruth and John Fabian

Ruth and John Fabian
Ruth and John Fabian of Richland are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary in Cannon Beach, Ore., with their family over the Christmas weekend.
The couple met at Wittenberg University and were married Dec. 23, 1956, at Stoverton Lutheran Church near Zanesville, Ohio. After a few years in Ohio and Massachusetts, they traveled to the Northwest, and have lived and worked in Portland, Bellevue and made Richland their home in 1975.
Ruth worked in multiple positions in elementary education and social work. She retired from Children and Family Services as a social worker in 1996. She volunteers in church and social service agencies.
John worked for Battelle, Rockwell and Westinghouse in organizational development positions involving team building, conflict resolution, teaching and related endeavors until retiring in 1994 from Westinghouse. A psychologist, he also had a private practice in counseling and consulting. John has volunteered his time facilitating retreats and meetings for many community boards and organizations.
Since retirement, they have continued with volunteer work and traveled to many countries. John studied art and enjoys painting with watercolors and acrylics. He displays his artwork in juried art shows.
They are members of Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Kennewick.
They have three children, Steve Fabian of Richland; and Debbie Bishop (Brian) and Rob Fabian (Stephanie), both of Portland.
They have four grandchildren.
