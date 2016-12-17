Anniversaries: Judi and Gary Clark

Judi and Gary Clark
Judi and Gary Clark of Kennewick will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Feb. 4, 2017, with a dinner for family and friends at Canyon Lakes Golf Course and a Panama Canal cruise to celebrate their anniversary.
They were married Dec. 17, 1966, at the Lutheran Church in Cheney. They moved to Kennewick after graduating from Eastern Washington State College. They have lived in the Mid-Columbia since 1968.
Judi worked in the banking business as a manager of a savings and loan for 14 years, then went to work for Chicago Title as an escrow officer for 22 years. She retired in 2014 from Chicago Title. She enjoys playing bridge every chance she gets, and is an active member of the Tri-Cities Exchange Club.
Gary worked for the Kennewick School District teaching sixth grade and middle school science, then moved to Kamiakin to teach traffic safety. He retired from Kamiakin High School in 1999. He enjoys reading and playing cards.
They both enjoy traveling.
They have one daughter, Kimberly (David) Bushey of Pasco.
Those submitting photos to the Herald for publication are representing that they are the photographer or have the photographer’s permission to submit the photo. Also, by submitting the photo for publication, they are granting permission to the Herald to reprint the photo in any format. Please note that announcements run on a first-come, first-served and space-available basis.
Comments