In Service announcements for Nov. 27

▪ Air Force Airman Felipe Sanchez Jr. graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
Sanchez is the son of D’Nora Tamayo of Pasco.
He is a 2016 graduate of Pasco High School.
▪ Air Force Airman Michael R. Rathbun graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
Rathbun is the son of Kristine Myers of Pasco, and Mike Rathbun of Kennewick, and the stepson of Loren Myers of Pasco and Neva Cobb-Rathbun of Kennewick.
He graduated in 2016 from Kamiakin High School, Kennewick.
▪ Air Force Airman Trever Coronado graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
Coronado is the son of Jennifer and Felix Coronado of Walla Walla.
He is a 2015 graduate of Walla Walla High School.
▪ Air Force Airman Samuel A. Andrews graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.
Andrews is the son of Christopher And Lecreta Andrews of Richland.
He is a 2014 graduate of Three Rivers HomeLink, Richland.
