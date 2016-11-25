Announcements

November 25, 2016 7:48 PM

In Service announcements for Nov. 27

▪ Air Force Airman Felipe Sanchez Jr. graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.

Sanchez is the son of D’Nora Tamayo of Pasco.

He is a 2016 graduate of Pasco High School.

▪ Air Force Airman Michael R. Rathbun graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.

Rathbun is the son of Kristine Myers of Pasco, and Mike Rathbun of Kennewick, and the stepson of Loren Myers of Pasco and Neva Cobb-Rathbun of Kennewick.

He graduated in 2016 from Kamiakin High School, Kennewick.

▪ Air Force Airman Trever Coronado graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.

Coronado is the son of Jennifer and Felix Coronado of Walla Walla.

He is a 2015 graduate of Walla Walla High School.

▪ Air Force Airman Samuel A. Andrews graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.

Andrews is the son of Christopher And Lecreta Andrews of Richland.

He is a 2014 graduate of Three Rivers HomeLink, Richland.

