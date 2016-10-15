Anniversaries: Carol and Harold Ransom

Carol and Harold Ransom
Carol Sue Coe and Harold Ransom, of Richland, celebrated their 60th anniversary with a family gathering in Seattle. A Viking cruise on the Danube River followed.
They were married on Aug. 19, 1956, in Milton-Freewater.
Carol put Harold through college, was a homemaker, earned a business degree from Central Washington University and worked as an administrative assistant to three managers at Hanford, who were all submarine commanders. She is an active member of her church and a very active grandma.
Harold completed master’s degrees in science and mathematics from Oregon State and Louisiana State universities. He taught physics and math at Kennewick High School and Columbia Basin Junior College. He completed a career with the Atomic Energy Commission and Department of Energy. At the Hanford site, he managed the control of nuclear materials, classified information and the release of information. He was DOE’s director of energy programs and contract manager of Battelle/Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, overseeing and funding solar, conservation and alternate energy research programs.
After leaving the government, he consulted at nuclear weapons sites across the U.S. for 15 years, auditing nuclear weapon material production sites. He developed and taught eight national DOE courses on how to account for and control nuclear weapons materials. These courses were taught in Russia after the breakup in the 1990s.
Harold served 10 years each on the local Educational Service District 123 and on Air Pollution Control boards of directors.
They have three children, Christy Ransom Minteer, Greg Ransom and Brenda Ransom Dahl; and nine grandchildren.
Those submitting photos to the Herald for publication are representing that they are the photographer or have the photographer’s permission to submit the photo. Also, by submitting the photo for publication, they are granting permission to the Herald to reprint the photo in any format. Please note that announcements run on a first-come, first-served and space available basis.
Comments