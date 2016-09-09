Anniversaries: Clitha and Robert Sutton

Clitha and Robert Sutton
Clitha and Robert Sutton celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on July 30 with a backyard reception for family and friends at their Pasco home. It was hosted by their children and grandchildren.
They were married Aug. 20, 1966, at the Naval Chapel of Peace in Bermuda, West Indies. They moved to Kennewick in 1977.
Clitha worked as a teacher’s aide for the Pasco School District for nine years, then as a licensed practical nurse, retiring in 2004.
Robert worked at Welch Foods for 15 years before starting work at Riverview Baptist Church as a maintenance engineer, retiring in 2006. He still works as a radio announcer on KOLU 90.1 FM.
They are members of the Riverview Baptist Church.
They have three children, the late Paul Sutton; Pastor David (Cathy) Sutton of Hercules, Calif.; and Ruth Halk of Menomonee Falls, Wis.
They have seven grandchildren.
