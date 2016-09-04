Level 3 sex offender arrested for exposing himself at gas station

The Kennewick Police Department arrested Brandon Hankel, a registered sex offender, after linking him to reports of a man who exposed himself while performing a lewd act at a Tesoro station.
The suspect reportedly made inappropriate comments to a female employee at the business. Hankel was located nearby.
He was booked into the Benton County Jail for lewd conduct.
The Kennewick Police Department issued a sex offender notice for Hankel earlier this summer, identifying him as a Level 3 offender. He was convicted for third-degree attempted rate in Benton County in 2013.
Then 30, Hankel was charged after being arrested in Keewaydin Park after threatening to sexually assault a city of Kennewick worker near city hall. The confrontation drew the attention of a a Kennewick police officer who took him into custody.
Comments