Latest News

September 4, 2016 10:32 AM

Level 3 sex offender arrested for exposing himself at gas station

Tri-City Herald

The Kennewick Police Department arrested Brandon Hankel, a registered sex offender, after linking him to reports of a man who exposed himself while performing a lewd act at a Tesoro station.

The suspect reportedly made inappropriate comments to a female employee at the business. Hankel was located nearby.

He was booked into the Benton County Jail for lewd conduct.

The Kennewick Police Department issued a sex offender notice for Hankel earlier this summer, identifying him as a Level 3 offender. He was convicted for third-degree attempted rate in Benton County in 2013.

Then 30, Hankel was charged after being arrested in Keewaydin Park after threatening to sexually assault a city of Kennewick worker near city hall. The confrontation drew the attention of a a Kennewick police officer who took him into custody.

Related content

Latest News

Comments

Videos

Prosser fire briefing

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos