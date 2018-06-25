What is a Strawberry Moon? And when can you see it this week

A "Strawberry Moon" will rise over the Tri-Cities early Wednesday night.
The June full moon may be named for strawberry season, but it also bears a slight resemblance to a berry.
If it's not too cloudy, you should see the sweet sight of a full moon that looks larger and redder than usual, according to astronomer Michael Allen of Washington State University's department of physics and astronomy.
"When low on the horizon, the moon appears redder than what we can typically see, which will be the case Wednesday night," Allen said.
It also appears larger than usual just at it begins to rise.
"It's a trick in our minds that makes the moon seem bigger than it really is," Allen said. "A low moon is no larger than a high moon."
You won't have to stay up late to see it. Moonrise is at 8:24 p.m. and it will be at its fullest by 9:53 p.m., according to WSU.
Watch for a rose-tinted ball that will be most eye-catching as moonlight shines around foreground objects like hills and trees.
The June full moon gets its name from the Algonquin tribes, who knew it as a signal to gather ripening wild strawberries, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac.
You may also see the planet Saturn. It will appear as a bright, star-like object just to the south of the full moon, appearing at its biggest and brightest of the year, according to WSU.
With luck, it will not be obscured by clouds. The National Weather Service is predicting a mostly sunny day Wednesday, with partly cloudy skies overnight.
If you miss the Strawberry Moon on Wednesday night, watch for a nearly full moon the next night, according to WSU.
