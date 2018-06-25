Father who killed wife, self after taking his daughters to breakfast identified

A University Place man who left his children at a coffee shop before returning home to kill his wife and himself Sunday has been identified.
Pierce County sheriff’s investigators have not found a motive for why Malcom Tucker, 49, fatally shot his wife, Rushan Tucker, 35, in their apartment.
Tucker took his two daughters, ages 8 and 19, to breakfast Sunday morning. He dropped them at a coffee shop in the 1800 block of South Mildred Street and told them he’d be back after getting groceries.
When he didn’t return after an hour or so, the oldest daughter texted her dad.
“He then began sending weird, cryptic text messages and then stated that he and mom are gone,” sheriff's spokesman Ed Troyer said.
The daughter wasn’t sure what to do, so she called 911 about 12:25 p.m.
Deputies picked the girls up and took them to their home in the 8600 block of 26th Street West to check on their parents.
The Tuckers were found dead inside the apartment. Both were shot in the head.
Child Protective Services was called to take the 8-year-old girl since the Tuckers did not have family in the area.
