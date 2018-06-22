Wildland fire strike teams converge to battle blaze near Easterday Farms south of Finley

Firefighters are heading to wind-driven fire in a canyon between two irrigated fields fields near Easterday Farms south of Finley.
Dr. Ivan Reyes-Rufo plans to stay at Trios Southridge Hospital as a hospitalist after recently graduating from their residency program. Residency programs are an intense three-year training period after medical school.

This pigeon seems to be enjoying the mid-June rain showers rolling through the Tri-Cities. The thirsty bird seemed too busy drinking from a shallow puddle in a west Kennewick restaurant parking lot to notice customers walking nearby.