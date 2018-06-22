Anti-ICE activists change California billboard to read, 'We Make Kids Disappear'

A group of guerrilla art activists transformed a billboard in Emeryville, California, in the early hours of June 21, to say, “We make kids disappear,” attributing the quote to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
By
Meet new Trios hospitalist Dr. Ivan Reyes-Rufo

Homepage

Meet new Trios hospitalist Dr. Ivan Reyes-Rufo

Dr. Ivan Reyes-Rufo plans to stay at Trios Southridge Hospital as a hospitalist after recently graduating from their residency program. Residency programs are an intense three-year training period after medical school.

Thirst quenching rain showers

Homepage

Thirst quenching rain showers

This pigeon seems to be enjoying the mid-June rain showers rolling through the Tri-Cities. The thirsty bird seemed too busy drinking from a shallow puddle in a west Kennewick restaurant parking lot to notice customers walking nearby.