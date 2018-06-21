Father pulls son from burning car after race crash

Dean Jones was watching his son Mike compete in the Halifax Insurance 100 race on June 16, 2018 at a Virginia speedway when Mike’s car hit off a competitor while making a turn, spinning the vehicle out of control, crashing and catching fire.
Meet new Trios hospitalist Dr. Ivan Reyes-Rufo

Dr. Ivan Reyes-Rufo plans to stay at Trios Southridge Hospital as a hospitalist after recently graduating from their residency program. Residency programs are an intense three-year training period after medical school.

Thirst quenching rain showers

This pigeon seems to be enjoying the mid-June rain showers rolling through the Tri-Cities. The thirsty bird seemed too busy drinking from a shallow puddle in a west Kennewick restaurant parking lot to notice customers walking nearby.