Father pulls son from burning car after race crash
Dean Jones was watching his son Mike compete in the Halifax Insurance 100 race on June 16, 2018 at a Virginia speedway when Mike’s car hit off a competitor while making a turn, spinning the vehicle out of control, crashing and catching fire.
Dr. Ivan Reyes-Rufo plans to stay at Trios Southridge Hospital as a hospitalist after recently graduating from their residency program. Residency programs are an intense three-year training period after medical school.
This pigeon seems to be enjoying the mid-June rain showers rolling through the Tri-Cities. The thirsty bird seemed too busy drinking from a shallow puddle in a west Kennewick restaurant parking lot to notice customers walking nearby.
Hanford workers began moving some of the highly radioactive sludge out of the K West Reactor Basin, located just 400 yards from the Columbia River, on June 12, 2018. It will be stored in below-ground cells until it can be prepared for disposal.