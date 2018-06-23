Tri-Cities Regenerative Institute

Dr. Jonathan Pasma, who grew up in Kennewick and attended Kennewick High School, is the founding physician of the Tri-Cities Regenerative Institute.
Drone view of Campground of Dreams

Landowner Brad Rew has a vision of turning his 58-acres of land along the Yakima River in Richland into an equestrian campground. Layers of expensive regulations are causing him to reconsider his plans to build a 25-site camping area.

Meet new Trios hospitalist Dr. Ivan Reyes-Rufo

Dr. Ivan Reyes-Rufo plans to stay at Trios Southridge Hospital as a hospitalist after recently graduating from their residency program. Residency programs are an intense three-year training period after medical school.

Thirst quenching rain showers

This pigeon seems to be enjoying the mid-June rain showers rolling through the Tri-Cities. The thirsty bird seemed too busy drinking from a shallow puddle in a west Kennewick restaurant parking lot to notice customers walking nearby.