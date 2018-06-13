1 arrested during search of Finley home in drug investigation

Benton County and federal agents are searching a home along East 25th Avenue in Finley Wednesday morning.
The details of the investigation remain unclear, but deputies and Drug Enforcement Agency investigators joined members the Tri-City Metro Drug Task Force at a single-wide trailer near the intersection of East 25h and 1977 PR Southeast since around 7 a.m.
One person has been taken out of the trailer in handcuffs.
Tracy Simmons with the Drug Enforcement Agency wasn't able to talk about the present investigation. He said it was related to an increase of fentanyl in the area.
"The reason we're out here today and doing the things that we're doing is that we're seeing an increase in fentanyl-laced products here in the Tri-Cities area and throughout Eastern Washington," he said.
The powerful opiate is used to supplement other drugs such as heroin and oxycodone. It has been responsible for 14 deaths and 46 overdoses in Kennewick since January 2017.
