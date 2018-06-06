These 3 won state titles for the Mid-Columbia. They're trying to be the best in the U.S.

Until a couple weeks ago, the most stressful moment for Ashton Riner was weighing her pig for the Benton-Franklin Fair & Rodeo.
That's before the BYU freshman from Connell competed with the best college javelin throwers in the Western U.S.
"I slept about three hours," she said. "I couldn't eat. My stomach hurt so much."
Now she's headed to the NCAA Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Ore., to throw against the best in the nation.
"I was ranked on the border of making it to the NCAAs," said Riner, who placed 11th at the regionals.
"After that, nationals should be chill," she said.
She one of three Mid-Columbia athletes to earn a trip to the NCAA competition, where only the top 24 athletes in the nation in each event get to compete.
All three women attend Brigham Young University.
"I don't think this has happened since I've been here," said longtime Kamiakin girls track coach Cheryl Schauble. "To get to regionals is hard. It's tough as nails to get to nationals. They are some pretty amazing athletes."
The other two are former Kamiakin high jumper Andrea Stapleton-Johnson, who won regionals to earn her second trip to Eugene, and former Kamiakin sprinter and multistate champion Ellie Heiden-Quackenbush.
Heiden-Quackenbush is on the 4x400 relay team that placed 12th at regionals to grab the final berth to the national competition.
"It is so cool," Stapleton-Johnson said. "Connell is so small, but they have a lot of good athletes out there. I am so excited for Ellie."
Riner will throw the javelin Thursday, and the relay team will compete in prelims in hopes of earning a spot in Saturday's finals. Stapleton-Johnson competes Saturday.
"Everyone said this is the place to be," Riner said. "This is track nation. I thought it was Pasco."
"We know where we came from," said Heiden-Quackenbush. "It's so fun to represent the Tri-Cities. Ashton is crushing it, and I don't know how Andrea jumps that high. It's crazy."
Leaping to new heights
Stapleton-Johnson — who is ranked fourth all-time on BYU's outdoor high jump list at 6 feet, 1 1/4 inches — struggled at the start of the season with iron and vitamin D deficiencies.
"I wasn't making much progress," she said. "The fact I (earned a person record) is a blessing."
Stapleton-Johnson, a junior, won the West Regional title with a height of 5 feet, 10 3/4 inches. Despite not feeling well at the start of the day, she didn't miss a single attempt.
"I'm still like, 'That happened?' " Stapleton-Johnson said. "I was grateful."
Stapleton-Johnson will have a cheering section at Eugene with her parents and husband (Brett) in attendance.
Her dad, Dave, is the men's high jump record holder at BYU (7 feet 5 1/2 inches, set in 1983). He missed last year's national meet, where his daughter placed 16th, but he penciled it in for this year.
"The opportunity to got to nationals is incredible," Stapleton-Johnson said. "It is amazing to see so much talent in one place. I'm still amazed to see how much I've improved since high school."
Letting it fly
Riner, a two-time state champion in the javelin, also won the prestigious Pasco Invite twice before taking her talents to BYU.
It didn't take long for her to make her mark, quickly moving up the school's leaderboard to sit second all-time in the event with a throw of 171 feet 9 1/4 inches.
She beat marks that had stood for 12 to 18 years.
Riner unleashed a throw of 164 feet 9 inches to place 11th at regionals. She didn't even know she had qualified for nationals until she got a thumbs up from her coach.
"I'm a freshman and I made it," Riner said. "I was in shock. This is my dream."
Riner made a splash on the college scene from Day 1. She won the USC Trojan Invitational in March with a toss of 157 feet 11 inches.
She just got better from there.
"I knew I would be ready," she said. "I trained all year and knew I would be super explosive. This has been great."
Back on the track
Heiden-Quackenbush is no stranger to the big stage. At Kamiakin, she won 12 state titles and 16 medals overall.
But it's been three years since she competed at the highest level.
"Oh my goodness," she said. "Nationals will be a whole new experience. You dream of it and when it comes to fruition, you have to soak in every moment."
Heiden-Quackenbush competed as a freshman at BYU, then went on a church mission — which happened to be in Eugene.
She got sick and returned home. She had to get her gallbladder removed, but after a bit of rehab, she returned to her mission.
But Heiden-Quackenbush still never felt healthy.
She would soon learn she had two types of tapeworms and was diagnosed with lyme disease. How she came by any of it remains a mystery.
"They gave me 'the bomb' that kills everything," she said. "People would tell me I needed to move on to something else, that trying to get healthy enough to get on the track would be too hard.
"Hard work, grit and miracles can get you somewhere in life."
Heiden-Quackenbush, now a sophomore, will run the 4x400 relay with Lauren Rawlinson, Cassidy Pinnock and Brenda Porter. They are seeded 24th at nationals.
"In high school, I never knew what it was to be the underdog, but in college, that's my life," she said.
Heiden-Quackenbush will run the first leg of the race during Thursday's preliminary races.
"My race is the 400 (where she is ranked 7th all-time at BYU at 54.49), but the 4x400 is where my heart is," she said. "I'm not only running for me, but for three others."
Heiden-Quackenbush also will have a cheering section at nationals, including her parents and her husband, Justin.
"My family just bought out the bookstore," she said. "With all the gear they bought, you will know where the support group is."
