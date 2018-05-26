1 shot in Richland park

A 25-year-old man was shot in the foot during an argument about using a Richland dog park early Saturday.
According to the the initial information from the witnesses, James Adams, 71, was upset because Tyler Buntin was at the Badger Mountain Community Park dog park around 4:30 a.m. before it opened, Police Capt. Mike Cobb said.
The argument moved to the nearby gravel parking lot.
Sometime during the fight, Adams fired a gun into the ground. After Buntin grabbed the gun the younger man was shot in the foot.
Both men left the area, and were treated at local separate hospitals.
Officers are still investigating.
The dog park is open for use.
Adams was booked into the Benton County jail on an investigative hold for second-degree assault.
