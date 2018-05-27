We take a lot away from hiking. Here's how to give back

The 50th anniversary of the National Trails Day Systems Act is June 2, and the Intermountain Alpine Club is sponsoring an all-day trip to the Leavenworth Ranger District and the Wenatchee-Okanogan National Forest to do volunteer trail work.
If you are interested in helping out, you can join IMAC for the day and have a hands-on experience working to rehabilitate a hiking trail so that people can use it safely for years to come.
You will spend the day with a group of dedicated hiking aficionados and experienced mountaineers working to clean up and maintain one of the most beautiful hiking trail locations in Washington state.
No experience is necessary. You will be matched with someone with experience according to your interests and abilities. You will not be asked to do anything beyond your comfort level.
IMAC has been making these trips annually for several years. We typically divide into small groups and tackle the needs of the trail we find along the way. People may get to do vegetation removal, cross-cutting, raking, rock and log removal, building water crossings and other activities.
You’ll need to bring a day pack and water, the ten essentials, appropriate clothes including long pants, hiking shoes, a long sleeve shirt, a hat, bug repellent and sun screen.
The park ranger will designate an employee to meet us at the Leavenworth Ranger Station at 9 a.m. They will provide us with tools, hardhats and gloves, and direct us to a work location. Indications are we will be heading to one of the trails up the Icicle River. Last year we worked on the Snow Lakes Trail.
Once there, the ranger gives a short safety lecture before we head up the trail to the actual work site. We usually work until 2:30 p.m. — taking a break for lunch — then head down to the cars and return.
In the past, we have headed to Gustav’s Restaurant in Leavenworth for a cool refreshing drink and dinner before driving back to Richland with an estimated arrival time 7 to 8 p.m.
All told, you are in store for a very full, satisfying day. You’ll get to donate your time and energy to one of the most vitally important activities needed to keep the trails in good shape. It may get hot and you will very likely get dirty, but you will have an experience you will remember and will have fun.
Departure Details: Please be at the Spudnut parking lot in Richland at 5:45 a.m. We depart at 6 a.m. sharp. There is no charge to any of the participants. IMAC will re-imburse the drivers for gas.
Contact Paul Krupin at 509-582-5174 or email pjkrupin@gmail.com. Please sign up no later than 6 p.m. June 1.
▪ Friends of Badger Mountain is teaming up with the Kennewick REI store for a National Trails Day event, clearing overgrown brush from the edges of the Canyon and Sagebrush trails. Contact: Visit www.friendsofbadger.org or send email to trailmaster@friendsofbadger.org
▪ Tapteal Greenway will work on building the Tapteal Trail behind the Grayhawk development and clearing vegetation along the trails in Chamna Preserve. The shifts for trail building will be 8:30-11:00 a.m. and 12:30-3:00 p.m., while trail maintenance in Chamna begins at 9 a.m.
If you are interested in helping out visit www.tapteal.org or send email to taptealgreenway@gmail.com.
▪ The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission invites the public to enjoy three free days at state parks in June. On free days, visitors don’t need a Discover Pass for day-use visits by vehicle.
The first free day is June 2 in recognition of National Trails Day. The next free day is June 9 to celebrate National Get Outdoors Day. The third free day is June 10, which is the second day of the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s (WDFW) Free Fishing Weekend.
▪ The Pacific Northwest National Forest app was just released. This new app is designed to help find recreation opportunities in the Pacific Northwest Region's 17 U.S. Forest Service forests. The app’s mapping capabilities include hiking trails, campgrounds, picnicking areas and swimming holes, along with current information on trail and road conditions, local weather, fire information and more. The app is only available for Apple products for now. The android version will be available in the near future.
Comments