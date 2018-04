Battling wind and rain, Sherrie Barton of Kennewick and her dog, Odin, walk three miles for Walk MS: Tri-Cities 2018 at Columbia Park on Saturday. This is Barton’s first time participating in the event. She was walking in honor of friend’s mother. About 300 people registered for the walk. As of Friday, the event has raised $22,000. The fundraiser will be open until June 9. To donate, head to www.walkms.org. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald