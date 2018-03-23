More Videos

Watch this cloud bank overtake a farm outside Burbank

Gustavo Pires shows how to counter an attack from behind

Jiu-Jitsu world champion Gustavo Pires executes his signature move, the ‘Siri Sweep’

New club takes a swing at getting Tri-City students into boxing

Video: Anton Watson sends Gonzaga Prep to state title game with last-second 3

Braves battle the breaks, take down Lincoln to guarantee state trophy

Garfield’s Jayla Howard reacts after hitting buzzer-beating 3 vs. Kamiakin

Seniors lead the way for Richland in state opener

Sanderson’s hot shooting helps Richland boys to regional win over Davis

Video: Richland, Davis renew Big 9 rivalry in regional playoff game

Connell coaches bring WWE wrestling to life for charity

Hulk Hogan, Sting, Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio headline the action for Pennies for Patients fundraiser.
Annie Fowler Tri-City Herald
Gustavo Pires, owner and instructor at Gustavo Pires Siri BJJ Academy in Kennewick, stresses the importance of learning Jiu-Jitsu for self defense before focusing on competition. In this video, with help from Alex Larmey, he shows one technique for protecting yourself when attacked from behind.

Gustavo Pires, owner and instructor at Gustavo Pires Siri BJJ Academy in Kennewick, is a world champion Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu fighter several times over. His success, both as a competitor and instructor, has made him one of the most well-known practitioners of the sport, so much so that he has a signature move, dubbed the "Siri Sweep" or "Siri Armbar." In this video, Pires demonstrates that move on fellow fighter Alex Larmey.

Coach Ryan Bonello and the WSU boxing club (operated out of the university's Tri-City campus in Richland) took some time out of their practice Friday at Contenders Boxing in Kennewick to talk about the team in its first year of existence. The club currently consists of three fighters, WSU seniors Nicholas Meza (Prosser High School graduate) and Ramon Hernandez (Sunnyside), and junior David Ortiz (Moses Lake). The team is preparing for its trip to the National Collegiate Boxing Association's western regionals, March 15-17 at the University of Nevada-Reno, which Meza (at 165 pounds) and Hernandez (147) are competing in.

After having its state title hopes dashed by a buzzer beater against Garfield on Thursday, the Kamiakin High School girls basketball team rallied back Friday to beat the Lincoln Abes 57-49 in a 3A state consolation game at the Tacoma Dome. The victory advances the Braves to a placement game for the third straight season, where they will meet either Seattle Prep (who they beat in regionals) or Bethel at 9:15 a.m. Saturday to decide fourth and sixth place.

Ryan Wagar scored 11 first-half points on 3 of 5 3-point shooting, and Riley Sorn had 13 points, 14 rebounds and eight blocks in the Richland high school boys basketball team's 72-42 win over Kamiak on Thursday in a 4A state tournament quarterfinal at the Tacoma Dome. The seniors spoke after the game about what led to the easy victory, and what they hope to accomplish at this year's tournament.

In their 3A girls state basketball quarterfinal meeting Thursday, Garfield junior guard Jayla Howard hit a game-winning 3-pointer as time expired to lift the Bulldogs over the Kamiakin Braves, 47-44. The shot came just seconds after Kamiakin's Alexa Hazel got a game-tying layup to go. Garfield (Seattle) plays Stanwood in the semifinals at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, while Kamiakin gets top-ranked Lincoln at 12:15 p.m. in the consolation bracket.

Perfection is no longer attainable for the Richland High School boys basketball team, which suffered its first loss of the season last Friday to 23-0 GSL champion Gonzaga Prep, 56-53 in the District 8 championship game. But the Bombers (22-1) are chasing a title even bigger than that, of the state variety, and begin their quest for that distinction with a regional round matchup against the Big 9-champion Davis Pirates (20-2) at 6 p.m. Friday at Chiawana High School. Both teams are already guaranteed spots in the state tournament next week at the Tacoma Dome, with the winner earning a bye to the quarterfinals, but the preliminary contest provides the Bombers with an opportunity to re-focus after the loss to G-Prep. "I think our guys are dialed in for that," Richland coach Earl Streufert said. "I think they're ready to just go and get back on the court and play against somebody again. Because that was a tough one up there last Friday."

Led by Toure and Hazel, Kamiakin girls ready for regional matchup vs. Seattle Prep

Led by Toure and Hazel, Kamiakin girls ready for regional matchup vs. Seattle Prep

Kamiakin juniors Oumou Toure and Alexa Hazel have led the Braves girls basketball team to the state tournament in each of their three years as members of the varsity squad. Ranked No. 4 in the state's 3A RPI, the Braves take on the No. 5 Seattle Prep Panthers at 8 p.m. Friday in the regional round of the state tournament, hosted at Chiawana High School. Both teams are already guaranteed a spot at the Tacoma Dome next week, but that doesn't mean Kamiakin doesn't want to pick up its 21st win of the season, as Toure and Hazel explain.

VIDEO: Riley Sorn breaks down Richland’s first meeting with Gonzaga Prep

VIDEO: Riley Sorn breaks down Richland’s first meeting with Gonzaga Prep

Against a Gonzaga Prep team renowned for its ability to drive the lane, Richland's 7-foot-3 senior center Riley Sorn was going to have to be at his best to give the Bombers a chance. While the Bullpups were victorious this time around -- 56-53 on Friday in the District 8 Class 4A championship at the Spokane Arena -- Sorn said he was optimistic about the outcome should the teams meet again in the state playoffs.

Chiawana girls rally, but season ends in loss to University

Chiawana girls rally, but season ends in loss to University

The Chiawana Riverhawks girls basketball team fell to the University Titans 61-55 on Friday in a winner-to-regionals, loser-out game of the District 8 4A playoffs at the Spokane Arena. Kenedy Cartwright had game highs with 19 points and three steals in the final game of her high school career.