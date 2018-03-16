Gustavo Pires shows how to counter an attack from behind

Not very often does Ryan Wagar’s scoring line pop out for the Richland High School boys basketball team, but his affect on the game is undeniable — if an opposing team has a dynamic scorer, it’s the senior guard’s job to shut him down. His most recent victim was Ferris’ Shamrock Campbell, who came into Saturday’s district semifinal game against the Bombers averaging more than 20 points per contest. He finished with just 10 points on 3 of 10 shooting in the Saxons’ 84-79 losing effort, and was helped by a late 3-pointer made when Wagar switched off of him. “Ryan Wagar will not be the defensive player in our league because of Riley (Sorn, senior forward), that’s the only reason,” Richland coach Earl Streufert said after the win. “He’s by far the best defender I’ve ever coached here, bar none. That guy can chase, lock you up, all game long, and he just doesn’t give in. “He’s really an unsung hero, what does he average, eight points a game? But, really, he should get those points where he’s holding guys below their average. Those are his points. He knows that, and he’s done that for us since he was a freshman. “His defense is unbelievable. Relentless, that’s really the best word for it.” The 22-0 Bombers face Gonzaga Prep in the district championship game at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Spokane Veteran’s Arena.