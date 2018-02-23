Led by Toure and Hazel, Kamiakin girls ready for regional matchup vs. Seattle Prep

Perfection is no longer attainable for the Richland High School boys basketball team, which suffered its first loss of the season last Friday to 23-0 GSL champion Gonzaga Prep, 56-53 in the District 8 championship game. But the Bombers (22-1) are chasing a title even bigger than that, of the state variety, and begin their quest for that distinction with a regional round matchup against the Big 9-champion Davis Pirates (20-2) at 6 p.m. Friday at Chiawana High School. Both teams are already guaranteed spots in the state tournament next week at the Tacoma Dome, with the winner earning a bye to the quarterfinals, but the preliminary contest provides the Bombers with an opportunity to re-focus after the loss to G-Prep. "I think our guys are dialed in for that," Richland coach Earl Streufert said. "I think they're ready to just go and get back on the court and play against somebody again. Because that was a tough one up there last Friday."