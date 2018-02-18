One injured when car hits guardrail in Eltopia

A driver was injured early Sunday morning when she lost control of her car and struck a guardrail in Eltopia.
Jordan Ash, 21, of Pasco, was driving south on Highway 395 in Eltopia around 3 a.m. when she lost control of her Toyota Camry, the Washington State Patrol said.
The vehicle struck a guardrail and came to rest. Ash was transported to Lourdes Medical Center for treatment and released. Her passenger, Mikayla Ash, 19, of Burbank, was not injured but was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.
The cause of the wreck is under investigation. Drugs and alcohol were not involved.
Charges are pending.
