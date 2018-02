Against a Gonzaga Prep team renowned for its ability to drive the lane, Richland's 7-foot-3 senior center Riley Sorn was going to have to be at his best to give the Bombers a chance. While the Bullpups were victorious this time around -- 56-53 on Friday in the District 8 Class 4A championship at the Spokane Arena -- Sorn said he was optimistic about the outcome should the teams meet again in the state playoffs.