The Chiawana Riverhawks boys basketball team trailed by 10 points at halftime to the host Kennewick Lions in their regular season finale on Friday, but rallied for a 63-56 win in part thanks to 16 points and three blocks from sophomore Seth Schmidt, and 15 points and nine rebounds from Matthew Kroner. The win clinched the Riverhawks the MCC's No. 2 seed for the District 8 4A playoffs, as they will play host to Lewis and Clark at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the first round.