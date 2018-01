Kamiakin girls basketball player Alexa Hazel, a junior guard, scored 20 points on Tuesday in a win over Hanford to get to exactly 1,000 for her career. Teammate Oumou Toure, also a junior, reached that milestone earlier this season, and now at 1,503 for her career is just 76 shy of the 33-year-old school record held by Tondi Redden (now von Oelhoffen). The Braves can clinch back-to-back MCC titles with a win over 13-3 (9-1 MCC) Chiawana on Friday in Pasco.