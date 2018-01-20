Yakama Nation urges Gov. Inslee to declare state of emergency for Rattlesnake Ridge landslide

Officials disagree whether a state of emergency needs to be declared for Rattlesnake Ridge, where a 20-acre mass of rock and soil is expected to start sliding off the ridge sometime before early March.
On Friday, the Yakama Nation became the latest to call for Gov. Jay Inslee to issue an emergency proclamation concerning the slide.
“Rattlesnake Ridge is more to us than a piece of property or mineral resources. There is a legend tied to this ridge, this was a battle site, this is a piece of Yakama Nation history that will now be forever changed due to the slide,” Yakama Nation Chairman JoDe Goudy said in a news release. “The Yakama people will not accept the continued degradation of the environment and our culture.”
Declaring an emergency would allow the state to quickly streamline response efforts by utilizing federal resources, such as the National Guard.
Never miss a local story.
Last week, U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, also urged Inslee to declare a state of emergency, pledging to work with the governor to ensure federal resources can be provided as quickly as possible following a “potentially catastrophic” landslide.
But Alysha Kaplan, a manager with the state Emergency Management Division, said an emergency proclamation from the state is highly unlikely.
“We’re not in a place where a governor proclamation would achieve anything,” she said.
Kaplan said if the slide happens the way geologists predict — that the bulk of the slide will fall and become trapped in a mined-out quarry pit below the ridge — local officials shouldn’t need additional resources.
Experts say the worst-case scenario is material from the slide damming the Yakima River and flooding Union Gap. Kaplan said such a situation could result in a state of emergency declaration from the governor.
“But right now, it’s not expected to have those impacts, so one isn’t necessary,” she said.
In response, Elizabeth Sanchey, a spokeswoman with the Yakama Nation, said the nation simply wants to ensure the slide is still on the governor’s radar.
“The governor has been out to the site; he knows what’s coming,” she said.
The cities of Union Gap and Yakima; as well as Yakima County, have all made emergency proclamations regarding the slide.
During a Friday morning briefing, Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management officials monitoring the slide’s movement said its speed has increased to 1.7 feet per week — up from 1.6 last week.
A landslide hazard geologist with the state Department of Natural Resources, Trevor Contreras said the speed increase is not significant and shouldn’t cause alarm. Contreras said different parts of the slide move at different speeds, but the overall acceleration rate of the slide isn’t increasing.
Also at the Friday conference, Jeff Emmons, the director of the local emergency management office, said his office will be working over the next two weeks with the dozens of local, state and federal agencies responding to the slide to coordinate action plans in case the landslide does make it into the Yakima River.
Comments