More Videos 1:01 Watch: Taking the plunge for Special Olympics Pause 1:10 Grayson’s 28, defensive pressure allow Kamiakin boys to hang on against Kennewick 0:45 Child molestation trial begins for a former Pasco city councilman 1:01 See how they figure out how many homeless are in the Tri-Cities 1:23 Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon 1:31 Dolphin in distress meets its heroes 0:40 Take a look inside Lewis & Clark Elementary School's special choir practice 0:45 Richland boys roll Hanford in cross-town MCC duel 1:00 Highlights from Kittitas/Thorp’s hoops victory over Tri-Cities Prep 1:19 The Tri-City Americans' new defenseman Jake Bean Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Watch: Taking the plunge for Special Olympics About 300 people registered to take the plunge off the dock into frigid water at Columbia Point Marina in Richland during Polar Plunge Tri-Cities on Saturday. All money raised from the event goes to Special Olympics Washington to support local athletes. About 300 people registered to take the plunge off the dock into frigid water at Columbia Point Marina in Richland during Polar Plunge Tri-Cities on Saturday. All money raised from the event goes to Special Olympics Washington to support local athletes. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald

About 300 people registered to take the plunge off the dock into frigid water at Columbia Point Marina in Richland during Polar Plunge Tri-Cities on Saturday. All money raised from the event goes to Special Olympics Washington to support local athletes. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald