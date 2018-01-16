Latest News

Three sons of fallen deputy choose sentimental name for newest K9 officer

By Craig Sailor

csailor@thenewstribune.com

January 16, 2018 06:22 PM

Among the many tributes paid to fallen Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel McCartney this week one has a wagging tail and a fondness for dog biscuits.

A new K9 deputy arrived from Pennsylvania Tuesday. He will go by the name of Deputy Dan.

The name, the Sheriff’s Department said, was chosen by McCartney’s three sons.

“With the name comes great expectations — brave, strong, hardworking,” the department said. “We know K9 Dan is up to the challenge.”

McCartney was fatally shot Jan. 8 after responding to a home invasion at a Frederickson “drug house.” His funeral is Wednesday.

The 15-month-old German Shepard will join fellow K9 Deputy Baker, “Who proudly served alongside Deputy Daniel McCartney in our Mountain Detachment,” the Sheriff’s Department said.

Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor

