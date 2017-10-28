Tri-City marching bands grab Cougar gold at annual championships

Tri-City high schools brought home the bacon this weekend after competing in Washington State University’s third annual marching band championships, held Saturday at Martin Stadium Pullman.
Class AAA
Hanford High School placed first while AC Davis (Yakima) High School took second, Mead (Spokane) High School third and Mt. Spokane fourth. The Falcons also won points for both the visual and musical presentation.
Class AA
University (Spokane Valley) High School placed first. The Richland High School Bombers were second, Chiawana High School was third, Bozeman High School was fourth and Hermiston High School was fifth.
Class A
Kennewick High School placed first, West Valley (Yakima) High School second, Kamiakin High School third, Southridge High School fourth, Clarkston High School fifth and East Valley (Yakima) High School sixth.
Thanks to Julie Lowery for sharing the results.
