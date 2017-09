The Kamiakin Braves prevailed over the Chiawana Riverhawks 26-20 on Friday at Lampson Stadium in a double overtime game that was evenly matched from the opening kickoff. Champ Grayson hauled in a 27-yard touchdown, his second of the game, on the first possession of the second overtime session, then Jaxson Nichols' deflected Chiawana's fourth-down pass on the ensuing drive to close out the victory.