White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer quits

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:33 Tri-City chase ends in crash, arrest of robbery suspect Pause 1:15 Bear breaks into house, opens fridge as homeowners are asleep 1:00 Hundreds turn out for Camp Patriot Fun Run 1:11 VIDEO: Dust Devils fall to Volcanoes in 12 innings 0:34 Video: Richland house fire aftermath 1:00 Video: Dust Devils having fun amidst dramatic wins 0:55 Video: Fire aftermath at Tanglewood Apartments 1:25 VIDEO: Dust Devils 3B Boomer White promoted to Lake Elsinore 1:00 VIDEO: Aldemar Burgos helps Tri-City top Spokane 5-1 1:18 VIDEO: Asuncion talks about early season success with Dust Devils Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Sean Spicer resigned his position as White House press secretary on Friday. Spicer made headlines with some of his statements behind the podium during press briefings. Alexa Ard McClatchy

Sean Spicer resigned his position as White House press secretary on Friday. Spicer made headlines with some of his statements behind the podium during press briefings. Alexa Ard McClatchy