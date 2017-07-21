Tougher distracted driving law to take effect in Washington

FILE--Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, right, holds a cell phone as he speaks during a press event, Monday, July 17, 2017, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash., to raise awareness of Washington state's new law prohibiting the use of nearly all phones and mobile devices while driving. Looking on at left is John Batiste, Chief of the Washington State Patrol. The new law takes effect Sunday. Ted S. Warren, file AP Photo