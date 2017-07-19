Family Things to Do

Badger Mountain Glow Hike
8:30 p.m. July 20
Trailhead Community Park, 541 Queensgate Drive, Richland
Join Mid-Columbia Libraries for a night hike with glow sticks to help light the way. Extra glow sticks will be provided while supplies last.
Family Matinee: ‘Beauty and the Beast’
2 p.m. July 22
Mid-Columbia Library, 1620 S. Union St., Kennewick
Beat the heat during the hottest part of the day and enjoy family friendly movies throughout the summer. First come, first seated.
Richland Luau Hawaiian Cultural Festival
5:30-9 p.m. July 22
HAPO Community Stage at John Dam Plaza, 815 George Washington Way, Richland
The festivities include: authentic Hawaiian dinner; cultural activities, games and crafts, and live performances. Tickets $12 for adults; $5 for kids ages 6-13 and under age 5 free. www.richlandparksandrec.com
Hooptastic 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament
8 a.m-5 p.m. July 22-23
Southridge Sports Complex, Kennewick
Teams will battle it out on both indoor and outdoor courts with divisions for adult open to co-ed youth. Food vendors.
