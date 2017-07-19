Family Things to Do

AP
Badger Mountain Glow Hike

8:30 p.m. July 20

Trailhead Community Park, 541 Queensgate Drive, Richland

Join Mid-Columbia Libraries for a night hike with glow sticks to help light the way. Extra glow sticks will be provided while supplies last.

Family Matinee: ‘Beauty and the Beast’

2 p.m. July 22

Mid-Columbia Library, 1620 S. Union St., Kennewick

Beat the heat during the hottest part of the day and enjoy family friendly movies throughout the summer. First come, first seated.

Richland Luau Hawaiian Cultural Festival

5:30-9 p.m. July 22

HAPO Community Stage at John Dam Plaza, 815 George Washington Way, Richland

The festivities include: authentic Hawaiian dinner; cultural activities, games and crafts, and live performances. Tickets $12 for adults; $5 for kids ages 6-13 and under age 5 free. www.richlandparksandrec.com

Hooptastic 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament

8 a.m-5 p.m. July 22-23

Southridge Sports Complex, Kennewick

Teams will battle it out on both indoor and outdoor courts with divisions for adult open to co-ed youth. Food vendors.

