July 17, 2017 10:31 AM

Kennewick council candidates square off at forum tonight

By Wendy Culverwell

wculverwell@tricityherald.com

The League of Women Voters is holding a forum for the nine candidates competing in two positions for Kennewick City Council in the Aug. 1 primary.

The forum starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Kennewick Library, 1620 S. Union St.

Kennewick Council Positions 2 and 4 are in the primary.

Ward 2, covering central Kennewick, features incumbent Gregory A. Jones and challengers Steve Lee and Shane Fast.

The at-large Ward 4 position being vacated by Bob Parks has six candidates: Jim Millbauer, Leo Perales, Bill McKay, Ed Pacheco, Christy Watts and Austin Griffin

Two additional Kennewick council positions are up for election in 2017 but did not draw enough candidates to warrant a primary runoff. Incumbent Don Britain is being challenged by Lindy Verhei to represent Ward 1 and incumbent John Trumbo is unopposed in Ward 3.

Primary ballots were mailed last week and must be either returned to drop off boxes or postmarked by election day. The top two candidates will advance to the Nov. 7 general election.

