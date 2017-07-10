No one filed for these offices so Benton County is asking again

The Benton County Auditor is asking area residents to consider filing for a number of posts that received no candidates during the May filing week.
A special filing period will be held Aug. 7 to 9 for seven positions.
Candidates may fill out a declaration of candidacy form at any of the three auditor’s offices, at 5600 W. Canal drive in Richland, 101 Wellsian Way in Richland or the county court house, 620 Market St., in Prosser, or by mailing in the form. There is no on-line filing.
The open positions are:
- Paterson School Board, Positions 1 and 2, both four year terms.
- Finley School District Position 2, four year term.
- Fire District #5, Position 1, six-year term.
- Fire District #6, Position 1, complete current six-year term (expires this year).
- County Well Water District, Position 1, six-year term.
- Tri-Cities Estates Water District, Position 1, six-year term.
