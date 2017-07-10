Meet and greet for Richland council candidates tonight

Three candidates for Richland City Council will be on hand for a meet and greet session from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. today at Paper Street Brewing Co., 701 The Parkway.
Rhoda Williams, Ginger Baird Wireman and Dori Luzzo Gilmour will give short statements and field questions from visitors.
Williams is challenging incumbent Bob Thompson for position 1 on the council. The race also includes Kalen Finn and Jess Monterey.
Wireman is a candidate for Position 4, which is open. The other candidates are Michael Luzzo, Ryan Lukson and Harold Anderson.
Gilmour holds position 7. She is being challenged by Eldon Eskeli, Frank Boasen and Michael Alvarez.
All three races will appear on the Aug. 1 primary, with the top two finishers advancing to the Nov. 7 general election.
