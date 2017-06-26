Alaska Air offers charter flight for solar eclipse viewing

FILE--In this July 9, 2009, file photo, Washington's Mount St. Helens is seen through a layer of smog as an Alaska Airlines plane comes in for a landing at Portland International Airport in Portland, Ore. Alaska Airlines is offering a charter flight off the Oregon coast during the solar eclipse Aug. 21, 2017, that will allow select passengers to view the astronomical event from the sky. The flight will take off at 7:50 a.m. from Portland, Ore., and is by invitation-only for astronomers and other experts. Don Ryan, file AP Photo