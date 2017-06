Drafted by the San Diego Padres in the MLB Draft a couple of weeks ago, Tri-City Dust Devils catchers Jalen Washington and Chandler Seagle have been thrust into the middle of two thrilling contests in their first games as pros. On Thursday, the Dust Devils overcame a late 4-0 deficit to beat the Spokane Indians 5-4 on a walk-off, then did the same thing to the Everett AquaSox a night later.