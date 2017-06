VIDEO: Dust Devils 3B Boomer White promoted to Lake Elsinore

Now former Tri-City Dust Devils third baseman Boomer White was promoted to the San Diego Padres Class-A Advanced affiliate, the Lake Elsinore Storm, Thursday as part of the first round of roster moves for the Tri-City team. In his second season as a Dust Devil, White was batting .320 and was tied for the Northwest League lead with eight walks.