VIDEO: Aldemar Burgos helps Tri-City top Spokane 5-1

Tri-City Dust Devils outfielder Aldemar Burgos had his parents in attendance Wednesday night when he was a triple shy of the cycle, drove in three runs and scored twice. The Dust Devils beat the Spokane Indians 5-1 to improve their NWL-best record to 6-1.
