VIDEO: Dust Devils cruise past Indians 10-0 in home opener

Jim McDade fired seven shutout innings and Tucker Pennell went 4-for-5 with 4 RBIs to lead the Tri-City Dust Devils' 10-0 rout of the Spokane Indians in the team's home opener Tuesday night at Gesa Stadium.
dbrennan@tricityherald.com
3A State Baseball

Sports

3A State Baseball

Southridge pitcher Mason Martin gets the last out, and the Suns celebrate their 8-6 state quarterfinal win Saturday over O'Dea.