VIDEO: Dust Devils cruise past Indians 10-0 in home opener
Jim McDade fired seven shutout innings and Tucker Pennell went 4-for-5 with 4 RBIs to lead the Tri-City Dust Devils' 10-0 rout of the Spokane Indians in the team's home opener Tuesday night at Gesa Stadium.
